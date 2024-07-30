Living and Home Large Dog Kennel Outdoor Indoor Pet Plastic Garden House

The Living and Home dog kennel provides a cozy and secure space for your furry friend. Made from durable plastic, it helps prevent germs and bacteria from accumulating, ensuring a healthier environment for your pet. The kennel's corrugated roof allows for easy water runoff during rainy weather, while the elevated base keeps your pet dry and away from damp grounds. With its convenient side opening system, you can easily access your dog without having to open the top, making it easier to care for your beloved pet.