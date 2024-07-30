Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 6-Panel Grey

Discover the ideal play area for your pet with the Living and Home pet playpen. Crafted from a blend of durable wood and wire, this playpen combines strength with elegance. It can serve as both a temporary enclosure and a permanent fixture in your home. The folding panels with 360-degree rotation provide ample room for your pet to explore and play. Additionally, it features two latches to create a secure and safe space for your beloved pet.