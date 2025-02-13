Living and Home Corrugated L-shaped Cat Scratcher with Toys

The Living and Home cat-friendly L-shaped corrugated scratcher features corrugated paper boards resistant to scratches and water, along with a wooden frame for stability. Its L-shape design allows placement against a wall or in a corner, saving floor space. The vertical board provides a convenient surface for your cat to scratch. Installation is easy with all necessary hardware included.

Made of durable, dense corrugated paper Suitable for small kittens & large adult cats Smart l-shaped cat scratcher that can save space

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)