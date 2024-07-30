Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Large Semi-Closed Anti-Splash Cat Litter Box
image 1 of Living and Home Large Semi-Closed Anti-Splash Cat Litter Boximage 2 of Living and Home Large Semi-Closed Anti-Splash Cat Litter Boximage 3 of Living and Home Large Semi-Closed Anti-Splash Cat Litter Boximage 4 of Living and Home Large Semi-Closed Anti-Splash Cat Litter Boximage 5 of Living and Home Large Semi-Closed Anti-Splash Cat Litter Box

Living and Home Large Semi-Closed Anti-Splash Cat Litter Box

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.49

£15.49/each

Living and Home Large Semi-Closed Anti-Splash Cat Litter Box
Living and Home Anti-Splash Cat Litter Box redefines conventional litter solutions with its cutting-edge design. The semi-closed structure provides a private space for your cat's needs, ensuring privacy and efficient odor containment. Its anti-splash design and elevated sides prevent litter scatter, keeping floors clean. Additionally, its spacious design accommodates cats of all sizes for comfortable use.
Generous size & low entry for easy accessSemi-closed design minimizes odor & removable topDurable materials ensure long-term use

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here