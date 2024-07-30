Living and Home Large Semi-Closed Anti-Splash Cat Litter Box

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Living and Home Anti-Splash Cat Litter Box redefines conventional litter solutions with its cutting-edge design. The semi-closed structure provides a private space for your cat's needs, ensuring privacy and efficient odor containment. Its anti-splash design and elevated sides prevent litter scatter, keeping floors clean. Additionally, its spacious design accommodates cats of all sizes for comfortable use.

Living and Home Anti-Splash Cat Litter Box redefines conventional litter solutions with its cutting-edge design. The semi-closed structure provides a private space for your cat's needs, ensuring privacy and efficient odor containment. Its anti-splash design and elevated sides prevent litter scatter, keeping floors clean. Additionally, its spacious design accommodates cats of all sizes for comfortable use.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.