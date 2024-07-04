Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart Cabinets with Drawers

This Living and Home Catering trolley cart is designed for effortless maneuverability with dual-way pushing. Crafted from fiberboard wood and a durable rubberwood tabletop, it ensures long-term reliability. The cart features ample storage with two cabinets and two drawers, accommodating fruits, vegetables, wine, kitchen supplies, and daily essentials with airtightness. It protects belongings from bugs and dust, offering versatile functionality for home and business use.