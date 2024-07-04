Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart Cabinets with Drawers
image 1 of Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart Cabinets with Drawersimage 2 of Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart Cabinets with Drawersimage 3 of Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart Cabinets with Drawersimage 4 of Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart Cabinets with Drawersimage 5 of Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart Cabinets with Drawers

Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart Cabinets with Drawers

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£211.99

£211.99/each

Living and Home Catering Trolley Cart Cabinets with Drawers
This Living and Home Catering trolley cart is designed for effortless maneuverability with dual-way pushing. Crafted from fiberboard wood and a durable rubberwood tabletop, it ensures long-term reliability. The cart features ample storage with two cabinets and two drawers, accommodating fruits, vegetables, wine, kitchen supplies, and daily essentials with airtightness. It protects belongings from bugs and dust, offering versatile functionality for home and business use.
4 silent universal wheels for easy cart movementDual handles for convenient maneuvering or towel hangingRobust, aesthetically pleasing iron handles

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here