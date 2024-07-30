Living and Home Nordic Round Bathroom Wall Mirror - 60cm - Black

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Living and Home Nordic Round Mirror features a clean, minimalist design, ideal for quick makeup checks. Its rounded shape and stylish frame suit various bathroom aesthetics. Besides its use as a vanity mirror, it also serves as a decorative accent in contemporary bathrooms and hallways.

The Living and Home Nordic Round Mirror features a clean, minimalist design, ideal for quick makeup checks. Its rounded shape and stylish frame suit various bathroom aesthetics. Besides its use as a vanity mirror, it also serves as a decorative accent in contemporary bathrooms and hallways.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.