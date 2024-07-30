Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Nordic Round Bathroom Wall Mirror - 40cm - White
image 1 of Living and Home Nordic Round Bathroom Wall Mirror - 40cm - Whiteimage 2 of Living and Home Nordic Round Bathroom Wall Mirror - 40cm - Whiteimage 3 of Living and Home Nordic Round Bathroom Wall Mirror - 40cm - Whiteimage 4 of Living and Home Nordic Round Bathroom Wall Mirror - 40cm - Whiteimage 5 of Living and Home Nordic Round Bathroom Wall Mirror - 40cm - White

Living and Home Nordic Round Bathroom Wall Mirror - 40cm - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£17.99

£17.99/each

Living and Home Nordic Round Bathroom Wall Mirror - 40cm - White
The Living and Home Nordic Round Mirror features a clean, minimalist design, ideal for quick makeup checks. Its rounded shape and stylish frame suit various bathroom aesthetics. Besides its use as a vanity mirror, it also serves as a decorative accent in contemporary bathrooms and hallways.
Fast defogging & clear imagingAnti-explosion film-covered mirrorSturdy frame & moisture-resistant design

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here