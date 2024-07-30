Living and Home Vertical File Cabinet with 6 Drawers - White

Select our Living and Home file cabinet to store and organize your documents, files, and letters. Crafted from chosen metal, its solid construction is designed to hold heavy papers securely. The drawers slide smoothly and quietly for a comfortable usage experience. Additionally, each drawer features a label slot at the front to help classify your files. Placing it in the corner of your office can enhance your working efficiency and professional image.