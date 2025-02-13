Living and Home Cat Scratching Post with Hanging Ball for Indoor Cats

The Living and Home Cat Scratching Post is the ideal gift for your feline companions. Crafted from natural sisal, this scratch post is 100% safe for your pets. It features a hanging ball to keep your cat entertained while satisfying their scratching instincts. The sturdy square base ensures stability, providing a safe and engaging environment. This scratch post promotes physical activity, keeping your pets agile and contributing to their overall well-being. Enjoy more quality time with your furry friends with the Living and Home Cat Scratching Post.

Premium natural sisal for long-lasting durability Protects furniture from unwanted scratches Square base ensures stability and prevents tipping

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)