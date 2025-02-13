Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Cat Scratching Post with Hanging Ball for Indoor Cats

Living and Home Cat Scratching Post with Hanging Ball for Indoor Cats

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Cat Scratching Post with Hanging Ball for Indoor Cats
The Living and Home Cat Scratching Post is the ideal gift for your feline companions. Crafted from natural sisal, this scratch post is 100% safe for your pets. It features a hanging ball to keep your cat entertained while satisfying their scratching instincts. The sturdy square base ensures stability, providing a safe and engaging environment. This scratch post promotes physical activity, keeping your pets agile and contributing to their overall well-being. Enjoy more quality time with your furry friends with the Living and Home Cat Scratching Post.
Premium natural sisal for long-lasting durabilityProtects furniture from unwanted scratchesSquare base ensures stability and prevents tipping
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here