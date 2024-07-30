Living and Home Large Hooded Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Scoop

Give your beloved pet the privacy they deserve while keeping your home smelling fresh with the Living and Home Hooded Cat Litter Box. This large litter box accommodates medium to large cats comfortably. Its one-way front door allows easy entry for your cat while preventing litter scatter. For effortless cleaning, the top flips open up to 180 degrees, making maintenance a breeze. Enjoy a cleaner home and a happier pet with this convenient and efficient litter box.