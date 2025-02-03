Paoletti Marble Single Duvet Cover Set

Add instant personality to your bedroom with this Marble duvet set. Featuring a vibrant pastel marble design. The marble design continues to the reverse in a mint green so you can switch the look when you need to.

Featuring a vivid marble design with a complimenting reverse. Made of crisp polycotton making this duvet set is soft and hard-wearing. Clear button closure for easy removal of duvet.

Sold by Riva Home