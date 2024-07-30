Living and Home 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack Organizer

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This tiered floor-standing shoe rack is an ideal addition to your home, offering a practical solution for keeping your rooms tidy. Designed with a minimalist aesthetic, it features a tubular metal frame that is both lightweight and robust, making the rack easy to move and exceptionally durable. The slatted design ensures ventilation, keeping your shoes dry and odor-free. Easy to install with no additional tools required, it combines convenience and functionality.

This tiered floor-standing shoe rack is an ideal addition to your home, offering a practical solution for keeping your rooms tidy. Designed with a minimalist aesthetic, it features a tubular metal frame that is both lightweight and robust, making the rack easy to move and exceptionally durable. The slatted design ensures ventilation, keeping your shoes dry and odor-free. Easy to install with no additional tools required, it combines convenience and functionality.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.