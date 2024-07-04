Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Storage Ottoman Modern Classic Entryway Bench
image 1 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Storage Ottoman Modern Classic Entryway Benchimage 2 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Storage Ottoman Modern Classic Entryway Benchimage 3 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Storage Ottoman Modern Classic Entryway Benchimage 4 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Storage Ottoman Modern Classic Entryway Benchimage 5 of Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Storage Ottoman Modern Classic Entryway Bench

Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Storage Ottoman Modern Classic Entryway Bench

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£157.99

£157.99/each

Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Storage Ottoman Modern Classic Entryway Bench
Enhance your entryway with the Living and Home Velvet Upholstered Storage Ottoman. Crafted from natural rubber wood, its stable legs ensure durability and reliability. This versatile piece doubles as both an ottoman and a spacious storage box, ideal for shoes, books, magazines, or any essentials. Bring a touch of modern classic style to your home with this functional and stylish entryway bench.
High elasticity 26D spongeGreat capacity storagePremium velvet upholstery

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here