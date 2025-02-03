furn. Medinilla Tropical Single Duvet Cover Set

Get lost amongst the tropical floral jungle with this beautiful watercolour bed set. Delve deep amongst the tropical foliage to discover an exotic array of creatures hiding in their natural habitat, from the deadly praying mantis to an elegant snake. Perfect for hot summer nights.

Featuring a tropical floral jungle design with snakes and a leaf reverse. Made of crisp polycotton making this duvet set is soft and hard-wearing. Clear button closure for easy removal of duvet.

Sold by Riva Home