Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Metal Frame Over the Door Full-Length Mirror - 28cm x 118cm - Gold
image 1 of Living and Home Metal Frame Over the Door Full-Length Mirror - 28cm x 118cm - Goldimage 2 of Living and Home Metal Frame Over the Door Full-Length Mirror - 28cm x 118cm - Goldimage 3 of Living and Home Metal Frame Over the Door Full-Length Mirror - 28cm x 118cm - Goldimage 4 of Living and Home Metal Frame Over the Door Full-Length Mirror - 28cm x 118cm - Goldimage 5 of Living and Home Metal Frame Over the Door Full-Length Mirror - 28cm x 118cm - Gold

Living and Home Metal Frame Over the Door Full-Length Mirror - 28cm x 118cm - Gold

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.99

£30.99/each

Living and Home Metal Frame Over the Door Full-Length Mirror - 28cm x 118cm - Gold
The Living and Home full-length mirror features a slender, clean frame with a black finish, emphasizing a simple and elegant design. The mirror offers various installation options to suit different spaces. It includes a metal hook for hanging on a door, adhesive stickers for wall mounting, and can also be leaned against a wall for a more flexible placement.
Full-length mirror shows your whole outfit easilySimple style mirror suits any room decorMultiple mounting options for flexible placement

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here