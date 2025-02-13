Living and Home Modern Rectangular Metal Floor Mirror - Black -155cm

Enhance your living space with the exquisite Living and Home floor mirror, a masterpiece of style and functionality. This stunning mirror is designed to make a bold statement, instantly elevating the elegance and depth of any room. The sleek, contemporary design features a rectangular shape with gracefully rounded corners, offering a sophisticated and modern twist on a timeless classic. Match any setting, whether it’s your bedroom, living room, or hallway, this mirror will effortlessly become the focal point of your decor.

Rounded corners for added safety Full-length mirror with premium metal Easy installation & elegant for decoration

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)