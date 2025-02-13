Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Modern Rectangular Metal Floor Mirror - Black -155cm

Living and Home Modern Rectangular Metal Floor Mirror - Black -155cm

No ratings yet

Write a review

£37.22

£37.22/each

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Modern Rectangular Metal Floor Mirror - Black -155cm
Enhance your living space with the exquisite Living and Home floor mirror, a masterpiece of style and functionality. This stunning mirror is designed to make a bold statement, instantly elevating the elegance and depth of any room. The sleek, contemporary design features a rectangular shape with gracefully rounded corners, offering a sophisticated and modern twist on a timeless classic. Match any setting, whether it’s your bedroom, living room, or hallway, this mirror will effortlessly become the focal point of your decor.
Rounded corners for added safetyFull-length mirror with premium metalEasy installation & elegant for decoration
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here