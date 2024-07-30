furn. Pomelo Tropical Floral Single Duvet Cover Set

Bright colours will dominate this season and the Pomelo duvet cover set does more than deliver, it exceeds expectations. Beautifully patterned with a mirage of brightly coloured tropical birds, butterflies and flowers itÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s a fun and unique piece. Named after the Pomelo fruit which is a large, yellow citrus fruit native to South and Southeast Asia this duvet cover set reflects this fruitÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s natural vivid colouring. The vibrant display reverses onto a white background with an equally detailed print of botanicals.