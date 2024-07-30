Marketplace.
image 1 of furn. Pomelo Tropical Floral Single Duvet Cover Set
image 1 of furn. Pomelo Tropical Floral Single Duvet Cover Setimage 2 of furn. Pomelo Tropical Floral Single Duvet Cover Setimage 3 of furn. Pomelo Tropical Floral Single Duvet Cover Setimage 4 of furn. Pomelo Tropical Floral Single Duvet Cover Set

furn. Pomelo Tropical Floral Single Duvet Cover Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Riva Home

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.00

£19.00/each

furn. Pomelo Tropical Floral Single Duvet Cover Set
Bright colours will dominate this season and the Pomelo duvet cover set does more than deliver, it exceeds expectations. Beautifully patterned with a mirage of brightly coloured tropical birds, butterflies and flowers itÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s a fun and unique piece. Named after the Pomelo fruit which is a large, yellow citrus fruit native to South and Southeast Asia this duvet cover set reflects this fruitÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s natural vivid colouring. The vibrant display reverses onto a white background with an equally detailed print of botanicals.
A bright and colourful floral print featuring tropical birds with a white floral reverse. Made using easy care polycotton making this duvet set soft and durable. This duvet cover features a secure button closure while the pillowcases have an envelope closure.

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here