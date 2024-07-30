Living and Home Hollow Carved Bird Pattern Nightstand with Drawer

Designed to make full use of space, this nightstand features two tiers of shelves and a drawer, providing ample storage for your daily essentials without occupying too much room. The creative hollow design, adorned with a delicate bird pattern, adds a touch of charm and a unique feeling. Ideal for areas with limited space, such as bedrooms, hallways, or bathrooms, it seamlessly fits into your home.