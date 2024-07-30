Living and Home Square Wooden Folding Coffee Table Brown - 70cm

Introducing the Living and Home folding coffee table, expertly crafted from solid Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), renowned for its durability and easy maintenance. This sturdy table offers both functionality and style, collapsing effortlessly to save space when not in use. Its sleek design seamlessly blends into any home decor, making it a versatile addition suitable for use as a laptop desk, sofa coffee table, or tea table—a practical and elegant solution for modern living spaces.