Living and Home Square Wooden Folding Coffee Table - Black - 70cm

Introducing our versatile Living and Home folding coffee table, expertly crafted from solid Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) for durability and easy maintenance. When not in use, simply collapse it to reclaim space effortlessly. Its sleek, minimalist design seamlessly complements any home decor, making it perfect as a laptop desk, sofa coffee table, or tea table. Enhance both functionality and style in your living space with this practical and elegant addition.