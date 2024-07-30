Living and Home Velvet Soft Seat Low Back Vanity Stool - Grey White

This chic dressing table stool features a low backrest adorned with button detailing, adding a touch of classic charm to any space. The stool stands firmly on four robust wooden legs, crafted for durability and longevity. Whether you're using it at your dressing table or as an accent piece in your living room, this stool effortlessly combines style and functionality.