Living and Home Round and Triangular Nesting Side Table Set

Revitalize your living room with the Living and Home nesting coffee table set, a stylish and versatile addition that transforms your space. This set includes a round table and a triangular one, offering unparalleled flexibility. Use them separately when you need extra surface area for remote controls or drinks, and nest the smaller table under the larger one to maximize floor space when needed. Additionally, the sleek metal base provides both sturdy support and lasting style.