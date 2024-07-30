Living and Home Folding Wooden Dining Table 100x60cm White

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your space with the versatile Living and Home folding table, ideal for compact dining areas. Available in various sizes and colors to complement any decor, it features high-quality Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) and powder-coated metal legs for stability and longevity. The modern wood grain finish adds a stylish touch. Its solid steel folding mechanism ensures easy storage, making it a practical and elegant addition to your home.

Elevate your space with the versatile Living and Home folding table, ideal for compact dining areas. Available in various sizes and colors to complement any decor, it features high-quality Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) and powder-coated metal legs for stability and longevity. The modern wood grain finish adds a stylish touch. Its solid steel folding mechanism ensures easy storage, making it a practical and elegant addition to your home.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.