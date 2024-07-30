Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Folding Wooden Dining Table 100x60cm White
image 1 of Living and Home Folding Wooden Dining Table 100x60cm Whiteimage 2 of Living and Home Folding Wooden Dining Table 100x60cm Whiteimage 3 of Living and Home Folding Wooden Dining Table 100x60cm Whiteimage 4 of Living and Home Folding Wooden Dining Table 100x60cm Whiteimage 5 of Living and Home Folding Wooden Dining Table 100x60cm White

Living and Home Folding Wooden Dining Table 100x60cm White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£27.99

£27.99/each

Living and Home Folding Wooden Dining Table 100x60cm White
Elevate your space with the versatile Living and Home folding table, ideal for compact dining areas. Available in various sizes and colors to complement any decor, it features high-quality Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) and powder-coated metal legs for stability and longevity. The modern wood grain finish adds a stylish touch. Its solid steel folding mechanism ensures easy storage, making it a practical and elegant addition to your home.
Space-saving modern dining tableHigh-quality MDF & metal legs for durabilityNatural wood grain tabletop & no assembly required

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here