Living and Home Chenille Upholstered Bench with Wooden Legs - Grey

The bench features a timeless deep-pull button design, and the raised ends add a playful and charming touch, lending a sense of depth and intrigue to the bench. The sturdy, natural wooden legs enhance the bench’s durability. Enjoy maximum comfort with the thick, plush sponge padding and chenille fabric, which ensures long-lasting use and easy maintenance. Whether placed at the foot of your bed, in the hallway, or as extra seating in your living room, this bench effortlessly blends style and function.