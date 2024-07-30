image 1 of Living and Home 5-Tier Slim Storage Shelving Unit with Lockable Drawer - White
image 1 of Living and Home 5-Tier Slim Storage Shelving Unit with Lockable Drawer - Whiteimage 2 of Living and Home 5-Tier Slim Storage Shelving Unit with Lockable Drawer - Whiteimage 3 of Living and Home 5-Tier Slim Storage Shelving Unit with Lockable Drawer - Whiteimage 4 of Living and Home 5-Tier Slim Storage Shelving Unit with Lockable Drawer - Whiteimage 5 of Living and Home 5-Tier Slim Storage Shelving Unit with Lockable Drawer - White

Living and Home 5-Tier Slim Storage Shelving Unit with Lockable Drawer - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home 5-Tier Slim Storage Shelving Unit with Lockable Drawer - White
Keep your belongings organized and secure with the versatile white slim storage shelving unit from Living and Home. It features a 5-tier bookshelf for displaying books, decorations, or storage boxes, along with two drawers for storing items. One drawer is lockable, providing an extra layer of security. The slim design makes it suitable for small spaces or narrow areas.
Ample storage with 5-tier bookshelf designLockable drawer keeps valuables safeFits small spaces, maximizes storage

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here