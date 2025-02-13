Living and Home Round Fuzzy Vanity Stool - Pink

Introduce a touch of luxury and comfort to your room with this charming vanity stool. The seat is filled with thick foam and upholstered in a soft pink plush fabric, providing a cozy and inviting feel. The metal legs not only add a stylish contrast but also ensure stability. This versatile stool can serve as an extra seat for guests, a decorative accent, or a comfortable spot for dressing up. Easy to assemble, it offers a delightful addition without requiring much time or effort.

Easy to move & reposition Compact & lightweight Anti-slip leg pads for floor scratches prevention

