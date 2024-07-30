Living and Home Bedside Table with Drawer & Open Front Storage - Brown

This Living and Home bedside table offers a stylish addition to any room, blending rustic brown tones with black metallic legs for a balanced aesthetic. It features a drawer and an open front storage compartment, providing practical storage for personal items and daily essentials. The sturdy frame ensures reliable durability and ample weight capacity. The drawer adds privacy for stored belongings, contributing to a tidy room environment.