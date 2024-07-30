Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home 4-piece Metal Frame High Chair Bar Stool - Walnut
image 1 of Living and Home 4-piece Metal Frame High Chair Bar Stool - Walnutimage 2 of Living and Home 4-piece Metal Frame High Chair Bar Stool - Walnutimage 3 of Living and Home 4-piece Metal Frame High Chair Bar Stool - Walnutimage 4 of Living and Home 4-piece Metal Frame High Chair Bar Stool - Walnutimage 5 of Living and Home 4-piece Metal Frame High Chair Bar Stool - Walnut

Living and Home 4-piece Metal Frame High Chair Bar Stool - Walnut

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£159.99

£159.99/each

Living and Home 4-piece Metal Frame High Chair Bar Stool - Walnut
This Living and Home high chair is the epitome of Mid-Century, blending a dark-bronze metal frame with a crafted wooden seat top. Its design, characterized by simple lines, adds a touch of charm to any space. The backrest offers optimal support for your back, while the integrated footrest ensures you remain comfortable as you enjoy meals or drinks. For enhanced stability and durability, the four legs are interconnected with sturdy crossbars.
Floor scratch and noise preventionHigh loading capacityEasy assembly

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here