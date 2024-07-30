image 1 of Living and Home Bamboo Trapezoid Clothing Rack with 5-Tier Storage Shelves
image 1 of Living and Home Bamboo Trapezoid Clothing Rack with 5-Tier Storage Shelvesimage 2 of Living and Home Bamboo Trapezoid Clothing Rack with 5-Tier Storage Shelvesimage 3 of Living and Home Bamboo Trapezoid Clothing Rack with 5-Tier Storage Shelvesimage 4 of Living and Home Bamboo Trapezoid Clothing Rack with 5-Tier Storage Shelvesimage 5 of Living and Home Bamboo Trapezoid Clothing Rack with 5-Tier Storage Shelves

Living and Home Bamboo Trapezoid Clothing Rack with 5-Tier Storage Shelves

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Bamboo Trapezoid Clothing Rack with 5-Tier Storage Shelves
Made of natural bamboo, the Living and Home trapezoid clothes rack is durable, safe, and environmentally friendly. This rack combines the functions of a clothes rack and storage shelf, featuring multi-tiered shelves and hanging rods for ample seasonal clothing storage. Its freestanding design offers an effective solution for organizing a messy room.
5-tier storage shelvesNon-toxic & harmlessNatural bamboo material ensures durability & firmness

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here