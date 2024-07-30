Living and Home Wooden 1-Drawer Bedside Table with a Shelf and Legs - White

Compact and elegant, the Living and Home nightstand adds a touch of luxury to any bedroom. Available in two colors, it embodies minimalism and style. To maximize bedside storage, it features multiple compartments, including a shelf and drawers. The sturdy tabletop offers additional space for a lamp, cell phone, alarm clock, and a glass of water, all within easy reach. Additionally, it is supported by four splayed wooden legs, which are both chic and sturdy.