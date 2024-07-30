Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home 1-Drawer Wooden Bedside Table - White
image 1 of Living and Home 1-Drawer Wooden Bedside Table - Whiteimage 2 of Living and Home 1-Drawer Wooden Bedside Table - Whiteimage 3 of Living and Home 1-Drawer Wooden Bedside Table - Whiteimage 4 of Living and Home 1-Drawer Wooden Bedside Table - Whiteimage 5 of Living and Home 1-Drawer Wooden Bedside Table - White

Living and Home 1-Drawer Wooden Bedside Table - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Living and Home 1-Drawer Wooden Bedside Table - White
With an elegant, minimalist design featuring X-shaped side frames and a slender drawer with a simple round metal handle, our vintage nightstand is ideal for displaying and storing bedside necessities. Its compact size fits snugly against your wall, providing a stylish update to your bedroom.
Multi-purpose tableSolid wooden constructionEasy to assemble

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here