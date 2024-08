Living and Home Laundry Baskets with 3 Compartment

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Living and Home laundry bag storage basket is ideal for organizing all your dirty clothes in one place, sorting each color into its designated basket to maintain a tidy bedroom. Made from thick, eco-friendly plastic, it is both durable and lightweight. The basket features rounded edges, and smooth surfaces, and is odorless. With this laundry cart, managing laundry day becomes effortless and efficient.

The Living and Home laundry bag storage basket is ideal for organizing all your dirty clothes in one place, sorting each color into its designated basket to maintain a tidy bedroom. Made from thick, eco-friendly plastic, it is both durable and lightweight. The basket features rounded edges, and smooth surfaces, and is odorless. With this laundry cart, managing laundry day becomes effortless and efficient.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.