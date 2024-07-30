Living and Home Freestanding Wooden Pet Playpen 6-Panel White

Introducing the Living and Home pet playpen, where durability meets elegance. Crafted from a blend of wood and wire, this versatile playpen seamlessly transitions between temporary and permanent use. Its folding panels, with 360-degree rotation, offer abundant space for your pet to roam and play freely. Equipped with two latches, it ensures a secure haven for your beloved companion.