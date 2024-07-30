Living and Home Solid Wood Folding Room Divider Privacy Screen for Home - 3 Panels

Enhance your living space with this elegant room divider from Living and Home. Crafted from durable solid wood, it blends robustness with timeless elegance. Featuring metallic hinges, the screen folds and unfolds smoothly, allowing easy adjustment to suit your room's dimensions. This divider not only adds privacy but also enhances the aesthetic of any room, ensuring both functionality and style in one versatile piece.