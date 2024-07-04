Living and Home Pet Grooming Comb for Cats and Dogs

This Living and Home Pet Hair Comb is designed to effortlessly remove loose hair and tangles, ensuring a pain-free grooming experience for your furry friend. Its curved stainless steel bristles effectively eliminate hair while promoting healthy blood circulation, resulting in a clean and glossy coat. The gentle massaging action of the comb is soothing that even the most sensitive pets will enjoy it. With the convenient push-button feature, hair can be easily collected and removed, creating a "furry pancake" with just a simple press.