Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Bathroom Rectangular Mirror for Wall Hanging - 48cm x 63cm - Black
image 1 of Living and Home Bathroom Rectangular Mirror for Wall Hanging - 48cm x 63cm - Blackimage 2 of Living and Home Bathroom Rectangular Mirror for Wall Hanging - 48cm x 63cm - Blackimage 3 of Living and Home Bathroom Rectangular Mirror for Wall Hanging - 48cm x 63cm - Blackimage 4 of Living and Home Bathroom Rectangular Mirror for Wall Hanging - 48cm x 63cm - Blackimage 5 of Living and Home Bathroom Rectangular Mirror for Wall Hanging - 48cm x 63cm - Black

Living and Home Bathroom Rectangular Mirror for Wall Hanging - 48cm x 63cm - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Living and Home Bathroom Rectangular Mirror for Wall Hanging - 48cm x 63cm - Black
This contemporary HD mirror with a matte black frame is a versatile addition to any decor. It is suitable for use in bathrooms, vanities, farmhouses, bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, entryways, and fireplaces. This decorative wall mirror offers a classic design that blends seamlessly with various interior styles.
Made of sturdy metalOffering clarity and resistance to oxidationThe simple design, clean lines

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here