Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Coat Rack with Shoe Bench and Mirror
image 1 of Living and Home Coat Rack with Shoe Bench and Mirrorimage 2 of Living and Home Coat Rack with Shoe Bench and Mirrorimage 3 of Living and Home Coat Rack with Shoe Bench and Mirrorimage 4 of Living and Home Coat Rack with Shoe Bench and Mirrorimage 5 of Living and Home Coat Rack with Shoe Bench and Mirror

Living and Home Coat Rack with Shoe Bench and Mirror

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£116.99

£116.99/each

Living and Home Coat Rack with Shoe Bench and Mirror
Keep your home clutter-free with the all-in-one clothes rack from Living and Home. Designed to enhance home organization, it includes 8 hanging hooks, 1 bottom shelf, a built-in bench, and an oval mirror. This multifunctional piece provides ample space for hanging clothes, storing footwear, and checking your appearance daily. Its geometric design adds an industrial touch to your home decor seamlessly.
Multifunctional rack for hats, shoes, coatsVersatile hooks, shelf, large storageStrong metal frame for sturdiness

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here