Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Tufted Linen Upholstered Rocking Chair for Home
image 1 of Living and Home Tufted Linen Upholstered Rocking Chair for Homeimage 2 of Living and Home Tufted Linen Upholstered Rocking Chair for Homeimage 3 of Living and Home Tufted Linen Upholstered Rocking Chair for Homeimage 4 of Living and Home Tufted Linen Upholstered Rocking Chair for Homeimage 5 of Living and Home Tufted Linen Upholstered Rocking Chair for Home

Living and Home Tufted Linen Upholstered Rocking Chair for Home

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£127.99

£127.99/each

Living and Home Tufted Linen Upholstered Rocking Chair for Home
Unwind at the end of the day on the Living and Home Rocking Chair, designed for comfort and style. Featuring durable linen upholstery and a button-tufted design for sophistication and easy maintenance. The sturdy iron frame ensures stability while rocking, prioritizing your safety. Enjoy the luxurious comfort of the generously cushioned seat and backrest filled with cotton, offering a plush and relaxing experience. Ideal for creating a cozy and inviting seating space in any home.
Rubber wood runners ensure stabilityIdeal for creating a cozy, visually appealing seating space

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here