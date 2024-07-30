Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home 3 Tier Wooden Floating Corner Wall Shelf- Brown
image 1 of Living and Home 3 Tier Wooden Floating Corner Wall Shelf- Brownimage 2 of Living and Home 3 Tier Wooden Floating Corner Wall Shelf- Brownimage 3 of Living and Home 3 Tier Wooden Floating Corner Wall Shelf- Brownimage 4 of Living and Home 3 Tier Wooden Floating Corner Wall Shelf- Brownimage 5 of Living and Home 3 Tier Wooden Floating Corner Wall Shelf- Brown

Living and Home 3 Tier Wooden Floating Corner Wall Shelf- Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£13.99

£13.99/each

Living and Home 3 Tier Wooden Floating Corner Wall Shelf- Brown
Transform any corner into a striking focal point with our exquisite tiered wooden floating corner shelf. Ideal for showcasing books, plants, and collectibles, its modern and minimalist design allows you to display your treasures beautifully. The natural wood color not only brings the essence of nature indoors but also adds a rustic charm to your space. Elevate your decor effortlessly and impress your guests with this versatile and stylish addition to your home.
Eye-catching zigzag patternEasy and quick assemblyComplements any home décor

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here