Living and Home 5 Tier Bamboo Wood Storage Shelf Rack-50cm W x 25cm D x 128cm H

Improve your living space with this minimalist and rustic bamboo storage shelf rack, offering an instant style upgrade and modern flair. Its tiered design excels in both storing and displaying items like books, photo frames, and flower pots. With a steady standing on the floor and lightweight construction, it ensures easy transportation and versatility.