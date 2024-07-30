image 1 of Living and Home Foldable Cat Bed House with Scratching Pad - Dark Grey
image 1 of Living and Home Foldable Cat Bed House with Scratching Pad - Dark Greyimage 2 of Living and Home Foldable Cat Bed House with Scratching Pad - Dark Greyimage 3 of Living and Home Foldable Cat Bed House with Scratching Pad - Dark Greyimage 4 of Living and Home Foldable Cat Bed House with Scratching Pad - Dark Greyimage 5 of Living and Home Foldable Cat Bed House with Scratching Pad - Dark Grey

Living and Home Foldable Cat Bed House with Scratching Pad - Dark Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Foldable Cat Bed House with Scratching Pad - Dark Grey
Easy setup with soft sherpa cushions creates a cozy spot for play and rest. Features include a plush hanging ball and scratching pad for added fun and natural instincts satisfaction. Its simple, stylish appearance enhances home coziness as a decorative piece.
Soft, breathable materials for comfortAnti-slip bottom prevents slidingFolding design for convenient storage

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here