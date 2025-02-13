Living and Home Wooden Coat Rack Stand with 3 Shelves- Natural

Maximize your space with our innovative combination of coat hangers and display shelving. This versatile piece features 8 hooks, ideal for hanging coats and hats, and a 3-tier shelf to showcase your favorite collections. Its compact size makes it suitable for any hallway, entryway, or bedroom, providing an organized solution for coats, bags, and hats.

Made from sturdy, eco-friendly bamboo Combines coat hangers and display shelves, practical and space-saving

