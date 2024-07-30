Living and Home Enclosed Folding Plastic Cat Litter Box with Scoop - Grey

Featuring a fully enclosed design, the Living and Home cat litter box helps prevent cat litter from splashing and reduces the spread of feces odor. It also accommodates the natural jumping behavior of cats. For litter removal or cleaning, simply pull out the drawer and use the included scoop. The top pedal has a mesh design to minimize litter tracking on the floor.