Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home 3 Tier Bamboo Wood Storage Shelf Rack- 68cm W x 25cm D x 71cm H
image 1 of Living and Home 3 Tier Bamboo Wood Storage Shelf Rack- 68cm W x 25cm D x 71cm Himage 2 of Living and Home 3 Tier Bamboo Wood Storage Shelf Rack- 68cm W x 25cm D x 71cm Himage 3 of Living and Home 3 Tier Bamboo Wood Storage Shelf Rack- 68cm W x 25cm D x 71cm Himage 4 of Living and Home 3 Tier Bamboo Wood Storage Shelf Rack- 68cm W x 25cm D x 71cm Himage 5 of Living and Home 3 Tier Bamboo Wood Storage Shelf Rack- 68cm W x 25cm D x 71cm H

Living and Home 3 Tier Bamboo Wood Storage Shelf Rack- 68cm W x 25cm D x 71cm H

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Living and Home 3 Tier Bamboo Wood Storage Shelf Rack- 68cm W x 25cm D x 71cm H
Improve your living space with this minimalist and rustic bamboo storage shelf rack, offering an instant style upgrade and modern flair. Its tiered design excels in both storing and displaying items like books, photo frames, and flower pots. With a steady standing on the floor and lightweight construction, it ensures easy transportation and versatility.
Slatted shelves keep items dry and well-ventilatedSimply designed, blends seamlessly with most home settingsFunctions as a bookshelf, plant stand, and versatile storage solution

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here