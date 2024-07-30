Marketplace.
image 1 of furn. Textured Bath Towel Blue
image 1 of furn. Textured Bath Towel Blueimage 2 of furn. Textured Bath Towel Blueimage 3 of furn. Textured Bath Towel Blueimage 4 of furn. Textured Bath Towel Blue

furn. Textured Bath Towel Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Riva Home

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£13.00

£13.00/each

furn. Textured Bath Towel Blue
Accessorise your bathroom with the simplistic yet chic textured towel range. Made from 100% Cotton, this design features an Oxford panel trim and is also quick-drying and super absorbent. This product is certified by OEKO-TEXÃƒâ€šÃ‚Â® showing it has been sustainably made.

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here