Living and Home Wooden Tree Bookshelf Display Rack 5 Shelf- Black

Capture the essence of nature with our tree-inspired bookshelf, radiating natural vibes suitable for any room. Its multi-tiered design maximizes space, accommodating a plethora of books. Crafted from durable particle boards, this shelf ensures longevity and style in your space.

Eye-catching tree-like design Efficient and space-saving book storage solution Robust and durable MDF structure

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)