Living and Home Set of 3 Rustic Floating Shelf Bracket

Improve your home decor with these minimalist wall shelves from Living and Home. Crafted for versatility, this set includes three shelves of varying sizes to accommodate diverse storage requirements. The iron brackets ensure stability, while the wooden decorative panels infuse natural beauty, elevating your wall aesthetics with tasteful simplicity. Ideal for organizing books, documents, decorations, plants, and more.