Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Modern Decorative Wall Mounted Storage Display Shelf- Gold
image 1 of Living and Home Modern Decorative Wall Mounted Storage Display Shelf- Goldimage 2 of Living and Home Modern Decorative Wall Mounted Storage Display Shelf- Goldimage 3 of Living and Home Modern Decorative Wall Mounted Storage Display Shelf- Goldimage 4 of Living and Home Modern Decorative Wall Mounted Storage Display Shelf- Gold

Living and Home Modern Decorative Wall Mounted Storage Display Shelf- Gold

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£14.99

£14.99/each

Living and Home Modern Decorative Wall Mounted Storage Display Shelf- Gold
This gold wall-mounted shelf is designed for displaying plants, photo frames, and other decorative items. Crafted from metal which is durable and wear-resistant, ensuring long-lasting use. Its versatile design provides a convenient storage option for everyday items like keys, combining practicality with style.
Quick and easy installationDurable construction with quality metal and woodWall-hanging design saves space and adds decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here