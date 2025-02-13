Living and Home Modern Oval Metal Wall Mirror - Black

Enhance your home decor with the chic and stylish Living and Home wall mirror. Featuring a clean and modern design, this wall mirror has a sturdy metal frame that resists deformation and cracking. It is designed for wall mounting and comes with a hanger on the back, ready to hang. It delivers HD imaging without distortion, providing a large field of vision to display your outfit from head to toe.

Aluminum alloy frame, strong & durable HD explosion-proof glass for clarity & safety Ready to hang, easy wall installation

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)