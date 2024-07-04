Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Iron Wall Mounted 3 Tier Hexagon Floating Dispaly Shelves- Black
image 1 of Living and Home Iron Wall Mounted 3 Tier Hexagon Floating Dispaly Shelves- Blackimage 2 of Living and Home Iron Wall Mounted 3 Tier Hexagon Floating Dispaly Shelves- Blackimage 3 of Living and Home Iron Wall Mounted 3 Tier Hexagon Floating Dispaly Shelves- Blackimage 4 of Living and Home Iron Wall Mounted 3 Tier Hexagon Floating Dispaly Shelves- Black

Living and Home Iron Wall Mounted 3 Tier Hexagon Floating Dispaly Shelves- Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£17.99

£17.99/each

Living and Home Iron Wall Mounted 3 Tier Hexagon Floating Dispaly Shelves- Black
Improve your space with the geometric design of the Living and Home hexagonal wall shelf. Constructed with a sturdy iron frame and featuring a unique hexagonal shape, this shelf has three compartments for displaying books, plants, photos, and decorative items. Ideal for the living room as a focal point, above a desk for easy access to office essentials, or any area needing an organizational accent.
Striking silhouette ideal for wall decorSturdy black powder-coated iron frame for durabilitySpace-saving & wall-mounted design

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here